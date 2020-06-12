News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»BREXIT

Brexit: What’s the lowdown on Britain's border checks on imports from the EU?

Brexit: What’s the lowdown on Britain's border checks on imports from the EU?
The British Cabinet Office’s new plan affects only trade between Britain and the EU. It does not cover trade between the North and the Republic of Ireland, or NI and Britain.
By Press Association
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 05:05 PM

Full border checks on imports to Britain will no longer be immediately introduced on January 1 when the Brexit transition period ends.

The U-turn blamed on the economic chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic means checks will instead be phased in over six months.

The “flexible and pragmatic approach” announced by the UK's Cabinet Office means businesses there need three key dates in their diaries for next year:

– January 1:

All goods going into the UK will be eligible for tariff payments from this date, but traders will have six months to complete customs declarations and make the payments on standard goods, such as clothing and electronics.

But controlled goods such as alcohol and tobacco will not get the exemption and will need to be declared in full right away.

Physical checks will also be required at destination on all high-risk live animals and plants.

– April 1:

Meat, pet food, honey, milk, egg products and all other products of animal origin will require pre-notification and the relevant health documentation. So too will regulated plants and plant products.

– July 1:

Tariff payments and declarations at the point of importation will be required, as will full safety and security declarations, while there will be an increase in physical checks.

READ MORE

Airlines launch legal action against UK's ‘flawed’ quarantine policy

Inspections for animals, plants and their products will begin taking place at Britain’s border control posts.

– What about Northern Ireland?

The British Cabinet Office’s new plan affects only trade between Britain and the EU. It does not cover trade between the North and the Republic of Ireland, or NI and Britain.

The department said those trade routes would be covered by the NI protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement, which says there will be no customs requirements for goods going directly from the nation to the EU.

– What about exports from the UK to the EU?

Brussels will determine the factors surrounding checks on exports to the EU.

READ MORE

Brexit: Gove U-turns on plan to immediately introduce full border checks with EU

More on this topic

Brexit: Gove U-turns on plan to immediately introduce full border checks with EUBrexit: Gove U-turns on plan to immediately introduce full border checks with EU

EU reminds UK of its commitments to the North as Gove confirms they will not seek extension to Brexit transitionEU reminds UK of its commitments to the North as Gove confirms they will not seek extension to Brexit transition

UK to backtrack on plan to introduce full border checks with EU from January 1UK to backtrack on plan to introduce full border checks with EU from January 1

Ireland and EU making no hard border preparations as no-deal Brexit in sightIreland and EU making no hard border preparations as no-deal Brexit in sight


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

BrexitTOPIC: Brexit