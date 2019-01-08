Brexit, trade, and growth worries weigh on markets

European shares fell back after rebounding at the end of last week, as lingering worries about the eurozone economy, Brexit, and the US government shutdown offset hopes for a truce between Washington and Beijing over trade.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.15%, erasing some of Friday’s stellar gains after strong US jobs data and dovish comments from the Federal Reserve chief.

Optimism about easing friction between the US and China had also lifted the mood, helping the index to its biggest daily gain since June 2016.

The swift swing into negative territory illustrated the fragility of the gains as other worries returned to the fore.

The biggest gainers in Friday’s strong rally were some of Monday yesterday’s laggards, with healthcare and food and beverage stocks falling 0.8% and 1.1% respectively. The weaker US dollar also weighed on those companies with large international revenues.

Blowout US data and Fed comments had “calmed some nerves” and provided some psychological support to the market, said Lars Kreckel, global equity strategist at Legal & General Investment Management.

On Friday, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank was not on a preset path of interest rate hikes and that it would be sensitive to the downside risks markets were pricing in.

“We’re not seeing the overheating of the US economy that we were worried about,” said Mr Kreckel.

Still, European equities remain out of favour, particularly after business surveys last week pointed to slower growth. Sectors sensitive to the trade tensions were among the few gainers yesterday on Monday, with basic resources stocks up 1% and technology up 1.5%.

