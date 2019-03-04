Brexit supports 'too little too late' for Irish firms

Government supports for Irish firms trading in continental Europe are "too little too late" because of the focus on cross-border business, a Cork-based medical service exporter has said.

Owen Curtin of Healthcare 21 said while the main focus was "understandably protecting the backstop", it had led to the Government taking its eye off the ball when it came to the landbridge between Ireland, Britain and mainland Europe.

Mr Curtin, whose firm employs more than 450 staff in Ireland, the UK, Germany and Austria and has a turnover of more than €150m, said €428m in Brexit supports would not suffice.

"Nearly all of our trade is conducted along the land bridge between Ireland, UK and Europe. Ireland should be pressuring both the EU and the UK to facilitate a tariff-free bonded route on that land bridge between Ireland and Europe," he said.

Owen Curtin of Healthcare 21

Cross-border trading body InterTrade Ireland announced new supports for firms including a voucher up to €2,250 towards professional advice to help businesses understand their Brexit exposure.

This includes issues such as customs requirements and supply chain exposure, Vat and financial implications, as well as understanding complex tariff codes, InterTrade Ireland said.

A second voucher up to €5,625, with InterTrade Ireland paying 50%, will allow businesses to implement changes identified in the Brexit exposure process, the organisation said.

InterTrade Ireland officer Aidan Gough said: "Through our research and engagement with cross-border traders, we recognise the acute challenges they face as they come to terms with Brexit in the face of many other competitive challenges. As we move closer to the March 29 deadline, the message is that it’s still not too late to make preparations."

Brexit is "desperately serious" for Cork farmers, the Irish Farms Accounts Co-operative (Ifac) said.

Ifac's David Leydon said: "Cork suckler and beef farmers, over 7,200, will come under the most pressure, with Irish beef becoming uncompetitive in the UK due to WTO tariffs in a worst-case scenario. For dairy farmers, the price of milk will come under pressure but will not have the same devastating impact."