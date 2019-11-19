News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Brexit hits Kingspan sales

Brexit hits Kingspan sales
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Kingspan shares have fallen on the Co Cavan-based building insulation specialist reporting slowing sales growth in what it has called fragile end markets, with Brexit having a meaningful negative effect.

The building materials group also said the uncertainty in key markets is likely to dent its first-quarter 2020 sales. The group’s third quarter sales “eased considerably” across the UK, Germany and Ireland, offsetting growth in the US and Australia. UK orders for its key insulated panel products fell by 15% in the quarter, due to Brexit uncertainty squeezing the market.

Kingspan said its total sales for the first nine months of this year rose 8%, in the year, to over €3.4bn, but sales growth for the third quarter slowed to 2%.

Underlying sales excluding acquisition contribution increased 2% over the nine months but were flat in the third quarter. “Overall, our end markets are fragile, reflecting an uncertain global macro backdrop. In particular, we are mindful of the deterioration in sentiment in some markets, most notably in the UK. This is likely to influence sales activity in the first quarter of 2020, at least,” the group said.

However, Kingspan still expects to meet market expectations for 2019, with growth of around 10% in annual trading profits, to approximately €490m.

Kingspan has also confirmed the acquisition, for an undisclosed price, of French insulated panel distributor Group Bacacier, which generated revenues of around €190m last year.

Kingspan recently said it was looking at more European and American acquisitions to mitigate softness in the UK and Germany.

Kingspan’s shares, up by over 18% in the past year, fell nearly 2% on the update, before paring back the bulk of those losses.

READ MORE

Supermarket spend hits €11.2bn

More on this topic

Kingspan looks to build on new rules

Kingspan expecting revenue growth for 2005

KingspanSalesBrexitCavanTOPIC: Kingspan

More in this Section

Not all bad news on the global economy frontNot all bad news on the global economy front

UCC business students to benefit from $1m philanthropic donationUCC business students to benefit from $1m philanthropic donation

Emirates announces deal for 20 more Airbus A350 planesEmirates announces deal for 20 more Airbus A350 planes

Irish renewable energy firm acquires Mayo windfarm for €37.2mIrish renewable energy firm acquires Mayo windfarm for €37.2m


Lifestyle

‘Children of the Troubles’ recounts the largely untold story of the lost boys and girls of Northern Ireland, and those who died south of the border, in Britain and as far afield as West Germany, writes Dan Buckley.Loss of lives that had barely begun

With Christmas Day six weeks away tomorrow, preparations are under way in earnest, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Making Cents: Bargains available on Black Friday but buyer beware!

From farming practices in Europe to forest clearances in the Amazon, Liz Bonnin’s new show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat, writes Gemma Dunn.New show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat

Louis Mulcahy reads in Cork this weekend for the Winter Warmer fest, writes Colette Sheridan.Wheel turns from pottery to poetry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »