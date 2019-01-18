NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Brexit deal vital for Irish tourism

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 05:45 AM
By Pádraig Hoare

A rise in sterling’s value on the back of a Brexit deal would be a necessary boost for tourism in Cork and Kerry, which sees a fifth of annual visitors come from the UK.

That is according to the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), which warned that tourism businesses were becoming increasingly worried about the implications of a hard Brexit.

Chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh said: “Certainly no deal in 10 weeks is the worst outcome for Irish tourism — sterling would likely fall thereby reducing Irish competitiveness.

A deal of some sort would hopefully help sterling stabilise and thus protect Irish tourism’s value-for-money perception.

Mr O’Mara Walsh said the value of UK visitors, who have dropped off in numbers since the Brexit vote in 2016, was crucial to Cork, Kerry and other regions dependent on tourism.

“It has been estimated that a hard Brexit could cost Irish tourism €390m in its immediate aftermath with a weakened sterling, aviation disruption, and possible border checks on the island,” he said.

READ MORE: Ambassador hails mighty ‘relief’ for Aughinish jobs as sanctions lifted

Britain is by far Ireland’s largest single source market for tourists, with well over three million British visitors coming to Ireland each year, Mr O’Mara Walsh said, adding that the most recent Fáilte Ireland data showed that 22% of tourism spend in the South West is from British tourists.

“It is vitally important that there is a Brexit mitigation fund for vulnerable tourism and hospitality businesses to help them pursue market-diversification,” he said.

ITIC has urged Fáilte Ireland, who received an increase of €17m in the last budget, to roll out a Brexit fund for the tourism sector comparable to how Bord Bia and Enterprise Ireland support businesses.

Mr O’Mara Walsh reiterated his criticism of the Vat increase brought in by the government from January 1.

“The 50% Vat hike imposes a tax of €466m on the tourism sector just as Brexit is about to come to pass — businesses in Cork and throughout Ireland will find trading conditions that much harder in 2019, at the very time that they should be being supported rather than undermined,” he said.

The reduced Vat rate brought in during the recession to boost tourism was raised back to 13.5% from 9% in the last Budget.


KEYWORDS

TourismBritish TouristsIrelandFáilte IrelandBrexitUK

Related Articles

Second Brexit referendum would be ‘very dicey’, says Bertie Ahern

Hard Brexit would pose ‘very significant challenges’ for agrifoods and tourism

Allow the clock to run down to resolve Brexit conundrum

Brexit bewilderment along the Irish border

More in this Section

Oil falls 1.6% on output in US

Goldman Sachs shares surge after profit boost

Calls grow for the Government to tap emergency Brussels funds for Brexit threat

Sterling, shares gain as investors bet UK will delay Brexit


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This Week's Entertainment news

Artist Willy Vlautin: Thrilled (and lucky) to be back in town

Young man of substance: The real Nic Sheff from Beautiful Boy

Ask Audrey: My son is identifying as a northside woman and wants to be called Holly Hill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »