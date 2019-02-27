Brexit ‘could result in loss of 50,000 Irish jobs’

More than 50,000 Irish jobs could be at risk in a disorderly Brexit, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

The Central Bank estimated that in a no-deal scenario, economic growth was likely to be 3.2% lower than forecast and that it would result in 50,000 fewer jobs.

Central Bank economics and statistics director Mark Cassidy said a disorderly Brexit would result in significant additional costs for the economy, which would have “immediately damaging consequences” for trade.

“It is clear that a no-deal scenario would have very severe and immediate disruptive effects, which would permeate almost all areas of economic activity,” he said.

Dr Cassidy appeared before an Oireachtas committee today to discuss the potential impact of a disorderly Brexit on the country’s economy.

He told members of the Budgetary Oversight committee that there would still be “some positive growth” in output this year and next year, even if a deal cannot be reached between the UK and the EU, but he said it would be lower than forecast at about 1%.

In the event of an agreement being reached between the UK and the EU which resulted in free trade between the economies, Dr Cassidy told the committee: “The long-term impact on output would be 1.7% lower than under a scenario where Brexit had not taken place and employment would be 19,000 persons fewer than under a no-Brexit scenario.

But in the event of a no-deal scenario the “impact on output over the longer term is that output would be 3.2% lower than under a no-Brexit scenario and about 50,000 fewer jobs”.

Asked by Independent TD Tommy Broughan whether the Central Bank was being “too sanguine” about its scenarios, Dr Cassidy said that there was “inherent uncertainty” over the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

“We’re projecting that economic growth over the two years combined, rather than being something above 8%, would instead be something close to 2% so six percentage points [or] three-quarters of the growth taken off the economy in the first two years, which is a major impact,” he said.

“I would certainly hope that we’re not underplaying the extent of the estimate.”

Dr Cassidy said the Central Bank’s estimates were “more adverse” than those projected by the Department of Finance for first year post-Brexit.

In many respects the economy is just not prepared

He added that the UK’s withdrawal would be a “shock” that would permeate almost all areas of economic activity and that border regions and farming, agriculture and food producing sectors were most at risk of being disproportionately affected.

“In many respects the economy is just not prepared,” he said.

But he added that over time it was expected that the negative effects of Brexit on many sectors would eventually level off.

“Much of the economy will begin to cover, hopefully finding new export markets.

“There will be some positive reaction over time but that is not to downplay the overall seriousness of these effects,” he said.

