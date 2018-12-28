NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Brexit and VAT rate the biggest challenges for tourism sector in 2019

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 11:19 AM
By Digital Desk staff

2018 has been a bumper year for tourism in Ireland - but there are warnings that challenges lie ahead.

Ireland earned an estimated €6.9 billion from overseas tourism this year, with 25,000 new tourism jobs created.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation predict the sector can increase by between 5% and 7% in 2019.

But their CEO Eoghan O'Mara Walsh insists there will be difficulties in the coming 12 months:

"2019 will be more challenging - we have Brexit coming down the tracks - and that's going to be difficult and challenging for the sector.

"We also have the VAT hike - the tourism VAT rate went from 9% to 13.5% - that kicks in on January 1.

"Generally, the competitiveness of the sector is a something of concern going forward," he added.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation CEO Eoghan O'Mara Walsh


