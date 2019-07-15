News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Brexit and dip in sterling blamed as number of tourists from UK drops

Brexit and dip in sterling blamed as number of tourists from UK drops
Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland and Tourism Minister Shane Ross, at the mid-year review of overseas tourism.
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 01:25 PM

Tourism Ireland says it’s concerned after a drop in visitors from Britain and mainland Europe for the month of May.

The body released its mid-year report this morning, which showed overall growth in the first five months of the year.

Despite the number of people visiting Ireland going up from January to May this year, concerns have been raised after a drop of over 4% from both Britain and mainland Europe for the month of May.

It means both markets remain up slightly for the first half of the year, but by less than 1% in the case of Britain.

Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons says it’s hopeful of staying firm for the rest of the year:

"The number of British people travelling abroad is about 70m - that's unlikely to change during the course of this year," Mr Gibbons said.

If Ireland can hold its market share, that will have been a very good performance.

Tourism Minister Shane Ross said he doesn’t believe that recent changes in the VAT rate for the hospitality sector had an impact:

"The dip in sterling, which made it much more expensive for people from Britain to come here means there's less spending," the Minister said.

"There are more visitors from Britain coming still but also the uncertainties of Brexit would make it more likely this was to happen anyway."

Meanwhile, Tourism Ireland did see growth in other markets for the first five months of the year, including a 9% increase in visitors from North America.

READ MORE

Former Fine Gael MEP looking to help banks regain reputation

More on this topic

Ireland voted best European destination for visiting groupsIreland voted best European destination for visiting groups

Fáilte Ireland helps Irish tourism businesses prepare for Chinese visitors Fáilte Ireland helps Irish tourism businesses prepare for Chinese visitors

Challenges facing the media discussed during Japanese students visit to Cork Challenges facing the media discussed during Japanese students visit to Cork

Tourism numbers are up, but the sector’s growth is softeningTourism numbers are up, but the sector’s growth is softening

TourismOverseas TourismIrelandUKBrexitSterlingTOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

Business sentiment hits nine-year lowBusiness sentiment hits nine-year low

New data rules cannot be allowed to develop red tape miseryNew data rules cannot be allowed to develop red tape misery

More Energy Needed in Battle Against E-WasteMore Energy Needed in Battle Against E-Waste

Lufthansa slams Ryanair German growth strategyLufthansa slams Ryanair German growth strategy


Lifestyle

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

For Aidan Turner, being cast in Poldark felt like a risk. But, as the fifth and final series airs, there’s no doubt it’s paid off. The leading man talks to Georgia Humphreys about his favourite momentsCornish tasty: Aidan Turner talks about his favourite Poldark moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »