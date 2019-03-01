Brexit: 416 businesses have applied for customs registration in the last week

In the past seven days, 416 Irish businesses have applied for a customs EORI registration in preparation for Brexit, bringing the overall figure to 42,662.

Registrations so far for 2019 have almost equaled the entire number for all of last year. 2,617 businesses have registered to date this year, compared to 2,976 in all of 2018.

The number of businesses applying for customs registrations have increased steadily from the January 1, 2019, as outlined below:

31/01/2019: 384

8/02/2019: 1,315

15/02/2019: 1,828

22/02/2019: 2,254

28/02/2019: 2,617

Head of Revenue's Brexit Policy Unit Lynda Slattery welcomed the fact that businesses are responding to Revenue's message about the importance of preparing for Brexit:

"If you do not have your customs (EORI) registration you are running a real and unnecessary risk that your business will experience significant delays and problems moving your goods post Brexit."

“Applying for your customs (EORI) registration is free and can be completed quickly and easily through Revenue’s secure online services.

"The figures show that many businesses are already making their preparations.

"If you currently trade with or through the UK, or even if you are thinking of trading with the UK post Brexit, make sure you get your customs (EORI) registration number now."