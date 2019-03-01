NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Brexit: 416 businesses have applied for customs registration in the last week

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 11:46 AM
By Rebecca Stiffe

In the past seven days, 416 Irish businesses have applied for a customs EORI registration in preparation for Brexit, bringing the overall figure to 42,662.

Registrations so far for 2019 have almost equaled the entire number for all of last year. 2,617 businesses have registered to date this year, compared to 2,976 in all of 2018.

The number of businesses applying for customs registrations have increased steadily from the January 1, 2019, as outlined below:

  • 31/01/2019: 384
  • 8/02/2019: 1,315
  • 15/02/2019: 1,828
  • 22/02/2019: 2,254
  • 28/02/2019: 2,617

Head of Revenue's Brexit Policy Unit Lynda Slattery welcomed the fact that businesses are responding to Revenue's message about the importance of preparing for Brexit:

"If you do not have your customs (EORI) registration you are running a real and unnecessary risk that your business will experience significant delays and problems moving your goods post Brexit."

READ MORE: Electric car sales rise by 542% in first two months of 2019

“Applying for your customs (EORI) registration is free and can be completed quickly and easily through Revenue’s secure online services.

"The figures show that many businesses are already making their preparations.

"If you currently trade with or through the UK, or even if you are thinking of trading with the UK post Brexit, make sure you get your customs (EORI) registration number now."

More on this topic

Eurotunnel withdraws legal claim against post-Brexit ferry contracts

Brexit: EU accused of 'dishonourably' using Irish border to lock UK into range of laws

Taoiseach to meet business representatives in Belfast

Latest: Dundalk fishing incident 'has zero to do with Brexit'


More in this Section

Shannon Airport welcomes Lufthansa’s second weekly service to Frankfurt

Surge in new UK businesses trading on eBay

UK broadband customers must now be told minimum speeds at point of sale

1 in 3 Irish people more interested in travel than buying homes or paying off debt - survey


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

From Sydney to the Louvre: How Irish engineer Peter Rice built an incredible legacy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »