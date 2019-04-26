Brendan O'Carroll firm sees profits almost double as dividends total €5m since 2015

The earning power of Agnes Browne shows no sign of slowing down as profits at a Brendan O’Carroll entertainment firm almost doubled to €643,876 last year.

New accounts filed by O’Carroll's BOC-PIX Ltd show that the company recorded the profits of €643,876 in the 12 months to the end of August last. The profits recorded last year represent a 91% increase on the profits of €337,195 enjoyed in the prior year.

The accounts show that Brendan O’Carroll and his wife, Jennifer Gibney have pocketed almost €2m in dividends from the firm over the past two years.

Last year, the two shared dividends of €616,006 and this followed a dividend payout of €1.314m in 2017 - a total of €1.93 million over the two years.

This brings to €5 million the two have shared in dividends from their two firms, Mrs Browns Boys Ltd and BOC-PIX Ltd since 2015.

Along with the €1.93m received from BOC-PIX Ltd, the two received €3.1m in dividends from Mrs Browns Boys Ltd between 2015 and 2017.

The new accounts for BOC-PIX Ltd show that the company’s accumulated profits at the end of last August totalled €31,887 after the dividend pay-out. The dividend pay-out also hit the company’s cash pile more than halving from €843,718 to €387,063.

The healthy dividend income over the past number of years allows O’Carroll spend some of his year in Florida between his busy touring and performance schedule in Ireland, Great Britain and Australia.

O’Carroll generates much of his income from touring and he is currently adding to his coffers with tour dates of Mrs Brown's Boys D'Musical in the UK and completed shows at Newcastle, Manchester and Nottingham earlier this month.

The appeal of Mrs Brown’s Boys shows no sign of abating with O’Carroll’s Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special the most watched TV programme in Ireland for Christmas 2018.

This followed 612,000 watching the show on RTE over Christmas and this is added to 4.7m who watched the show on BBC1.