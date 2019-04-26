NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Brendan O'Carroll firm sees profits almost double as dividends total €5m since 2015

By Gordon Deegan
Friday, April 26, 2019 - 02:35 PM

The earning power of Agnes Browne shows no sign of slowing down as profits at a Brendan O’Carroll entertainment firm almost doubled to €643,876 last year.

New accounts filed by O’Carroll's BOC-PIX Ltd show that the company recorded the profits of €643,876 in the 12 months to the end of August last. The profits recorded last year represent a 91% increase on the profits of €337,195 enjoyed in the prior year.

The accounts show that Brendan O’Carroll and his wife, Jennifer Gibney have pocketed almost €2m in dividends from the firm over the past two years.

Last year, the two shared dividends of €616,006 and this followed a dividend payout of €1.314m in 2017 - a total of €1.93 million over the two years.

This brings to €5 million the two have shared in dividends from their two firms, Mrs Browns Boys Ltd and BOC-PIX Ltd since 2015.

READ MORE

'He never got over Emi's death': Emiliano Sala’s father dies

Along with the €1.93m received from BOC-PIX Ltd, the two received €3.1m in dividends from Mrs Browns Boys Ltd between 2015 and 2017.

The new accounts for BOC-PIX Ltd show that the company’s accumulated profits at the end of last August totalled €31,887 after the dividend pay-out. The dividend pay-out also hit the company’s cash pile more than halving from €843,718 to €387,063.

The healthy dividend income over the past number of years allows O’Carroll spend some of his year in Florida between his busy touring and performance schedule in Ireland, Great Britain and Australia.

O’Carroll generates much of his income from touring and he is currently adding to his coffers with tour dates of Mrs Brown's Boys D'Musical in the UK and completed shows at Newcastle, Manchester and Nottingham earlier this month.

The appeal of Mrs Brown’s Boys shows no sign of abating with O’Carroll’s Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special the most watched TV programme in Ireland for Christmas 2018.

This followed 612,000 watching the show on RTE over Christmas and this is added to 4.7m who watched the show on BBC1.

READ MORE

Latest: Status red weather warning issued for Co Clare; Munster to get 'most severe and damaging gusts'

More on this topic

'We're doing a Mrs Brown's Boys play, with songs' - Stars reveal D’Musical details

Mrs Brown Boys help secure €700k in profits for O'Carroll firm, accounts show

That's nice.....Brendan O'Carroll receives dividends of €4.2m in past three years

More in this Section

Tullow falls on Kenya delay

CRH to decide on sale of European distribution business 'in 2-3 months'

Tourist numbers boosted by North American visits

JIM POWER: Plan now, or suffer later: Why mandatory pensions are essential


Lifestyle

Going Solo: A single mum reveals the joy and sadness of choosing to have children without a father

Ask Audrey: How to sort out Norries in your back yard

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »