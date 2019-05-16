NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

B&Q owner Kingfisher misses targets for sales growth

By James Davey
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 05:00 AM

B&Q stores owner Kingfisher missed forecasts for sales growth in its latest quarter, held back by the weak performance of its French businesses.

Shares in the group were down 2.6%, extending year-on-year losses to 19%, after it said like-for-like sales rose 0.8% in the three months to April 30, its fiscal first quarter - below analysts’ consensus forecast for growth of about 1.6%.

Kingfisher, whose main businesses are B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Ireland and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere, is in the fourth year of a five-year programme that was designed to boost earnings.

However, profits went backwards in its 2018-2019 year and the group said in March it would part company with Véronique Laury, its chief executive since 2014.

Despite Ms Laury’s planned departure, the group is sticking to her strategy. Costing £800m (€923m) over five years, it involves unifying product ranges across brands, boosting e-commerce and seeking efficiency savings.

READ MORE

Tánaiste explains why only one Fine Gael candidate to attend Cork hustings

The group was up against weak comparative numbers in its first quarter. In the same period last year, group like-for-like sales fell 4% as adverse weather dented demand.

This year, first quarter like-for-like sales rose 3.4%, 6.2% and 24.6% in the UK and Ireland, Poland and Romania respectively but were down 3.7% in France.

“We think France sales have been affected by continued range disruption and as the digital offer is taking time to ramp up,” said RBC Europe analyst Richard Chamberlain, who has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

“We still see a high risk of a potential margin rebase by a new CEO, particularly in France,” he said.

Total group sales were £2.8bn in the quarter, up 1.7%. Kingfisher said its expectations for the full year were unchanged. Prior to Wednesday’s update, analysts’ average forecast for 2019-2220 underlying pretax profit was £671m, down from £693m made in 2018-2019.

Reuters

More on this topic

Amazon take on click and collect with clothing chain Next

More support needed to nurture entrepreneurs

Uber aims for €82bn IPO

Tullow falls on Kenya delay

More in this Section

Software company to create 125 jobs in Cork

Huawei, 5G and the UK: key questions answered

GSK reassures staff as it sells Cork site to Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fáilte Ireland promotes conference facilities outside Dublin in business tourism initiative


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »