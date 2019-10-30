News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

BP shares slump 4.5% as weak oil price hits earnings

BP shares slump 4.5% as weak oil price hits earnings
By Ron Bousso
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 05:35 AM

BP’s profits fell sharply in the third quarter, hurt by lower oil prices, but strong refining operations helped the firm beat expectations even after taking a one-off $2.6bn (€2.3bn) charge linked to asset sales.

BP, like other big energy companies, has been hit by a sharp drop in oil prices as trade tensions between the US and China have impacted global oil demand. Its shares slumped 4.5%.

The oil company made its first net loss in more than three years in the quarter due to the one-off charge, but CEO Bob Dudley, who will step down next year after a decade at the helm, said underlying earnings and cash flow were strong. Cash flow from operations was unchanged in the quarter from a year earlier at $6.1bn despite a 17% drop in oil prices.

“In a challenging quarter for energy, BP results are remarkably resilient,” said Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint.

The $2.6bn charge resulted in a $700m net loss but this will not come as a surprise to investors.

BP flagged earlier this month it would take a non-cash charge of $2bn to $3bn in the quarter as it gets closer to disposing of assets worth $10bn by the end of 2019 — a year ahead of schedule.

So far this year, BP’s proceeds from divestments reached $1.4bn. BP last year acquired BHP’s US shale assets for $10.25bn that turned BP into one of the largest shale oil drillers.

It also announced the sale of its Alaskan business to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6bn.

Third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, fell 40% from the year earlier period to $2.3bn. That exceeded a forecast of $1.73bn in a company-provided survey of analysts and compared to $2.81bn in the second quarter of 2019.

In a sign of confidence, BP eliminated a scrip dividend for the quarter which allows investors to get shares instead of cash, a measure used during the industry downturn.

Oil and gas production, excluding BP’s share from its 19.7% stake in Russia’s Rosneft, was down 2.5% from a year earlier at over 2.56m barrels of oil equivalent per day as a result of maintenance at several high-margin fields and a two-week disruption to production in the US Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Barry.

Reuters

More on this topic

Oil firms to invest more despite drill ban planOil firms to invest more despite drill ban plan

Crude oil predicted to hit $70 next yearCrude oil predicted to hit $70 next year

Rylance's decision to quit British theatre company over BP ties ‘inspired by Greta Thunberg’ Rylance's decision to quit British theatre company over BP ties ‘inspired by Greta Thunberg’

London's National Theatre ends Shell partnership as it addresses environmental impactLondon's National Theatre ends Shell partnership as it addresses environmental impact

BP OilOilTOPIC: Oil prices

More in this Section

Diversification is key on rocky road of investmentDiversification is key on rocky road of investment

Senators question Boeing CEO over plane involved in two crashesSenators question Boeing CEO over plane involved in two crashes

Dragon’s Den star gets extra two weeks to secure Jessops stores futureDragon’s Den star gets extra two weeks to secure Jessops stores future

UK consumer credit growth slumps to five-year low amid economic uncertaintyUK consumer credit growth slumps to five-year low amid economic uncertainty


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »