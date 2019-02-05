BP sees annual profits more than double

BP has seen profits more than double to 12.7 billion US dollars for 2018, following higher oil prices and after it launched a raft of new projects.

The energy giant’s underlying replacement cost profit – BP’s preferred income measure – surged from 6.2 billion US dollars in 2017.

Its fourth quarter underlying earnings also jumped higher despite oil prices easing back at the end of last year, to 3.5 billion US dollars against 2.1 billion US dollars a year earlier.

The FTSE 100 stalwart has been riding the wave of a rebound in the cost of crude in recent years, as has rival Royal Dutch Shell, which last week reported a 36% jump in annual profits.

But BP has also been embarking on a number of new projects, which has been boosting production.

Bob Dudley, group chief executive of BP, said: “We now have a powerful track record of safe and reliable performance, efficient execution and capital discipline.

He added: “Our strategy is clearly working and will serve the company and our shareholders well through the energy transition.”

- Press Association