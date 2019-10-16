News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bord na Móna seeking opportunities to redeploy 200 staff

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 05:41 PM

Bord na Móna is seeking opportunities to redeploy 200 staff, as it moves away from peat-harvesting.

It has done a deal with ESB to continue to supply peat to their two midlands power stations until the end of next year.

The company is in discussions with the Department of Environment for opportunities to redeploy about 200 staff.

But Bord na Móna is also embarking on an accelerated programme of rehabilitation of bogs in the Midlands.

It says this will help to sustain 200 jobs for employees transitioning from peat operations.

Amazon deal with Deliveroo investigated by UK competition watchdog

