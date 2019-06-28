News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Boots confirms 200 store closures

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 02:34 PM

Boots has confirmed that a store closure programme will affect around 200 locations, primarily local pharmacies.

The retail chain said its owner, Walgreens Boots Alliance, has now approved a plan which will see primarily local pharmacy branches shut down in locations where there are other stores nearby.

It is unclear how many jobs will be affected by the move, with Boots promising to find new roles for staff where possible.

Sebastian James, managing director of Boots UK and Ireland, said: “We believe this is the right thing to do as it means that we can invest more in staffing those stores while not reducing our 90% coverage within a 10-minute drive of a Boots.

“We do not anticipate a significant effect from this activity to colleagues as we will redeploy the overwhelming majority to neighbouring stores.”

The changes are part of wide-ranging cost reduction plans by Walgreens, which on Thursday revealed its profits had been hit by declining retail sales in the US and UK.

Usdaw, the union for retail workers, called for the company to enter talks and said it was “worrying” news for employees.

National officer Daniel Adams said: “We urge the company to engage with Usdaw as the trade union for Boots retail staff to ensure that all avenues to minimise job losses are explored during this critical time.

“This issue is not confined to Boots; our high streets are in crisis and we need the Government to adopt a clear and coherent strategy for retail, to address the worries and concerns of shop workers and our members.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Nokia backs away from chief after scathing interview on Huawei

‘Very happy’ Llorente unveiled by Atletico as Rodri exit appears to draw nearer

Tesla says car fire in China caused by failed battery module

Lawsuit seeks to block Georgia law that bans most abortions

BootsUsdawWalgreens Boots Alliance

More in this Section

Madame Tussauds owner Merlin agrees €6.6bn takeover deal

Apple design boss Jonathan Ive leaves to set up new company

Ford to close six European plants as part of global cut

US growth continuing but showing signs of fizzling out


Lifestyle

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Gardening: How lemon grass can add zest to life

50 free days out to enjoy with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »