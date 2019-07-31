News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Boost for Just Eat ahead of €9bn deal

Boost for Just Eat ahead of €9bn deal
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 10:00 PM

Food delivery companies Just Eat and Takeaway.com reported strong order growth for the first half of 2019, as they gear up for their planned €9bn merger announced earlier this week.

The UK and Dutch companies said they had agreed in principle to an all-share merger to create a company that would rival Uber Eats as the world’s largest food delivery company outside China.

In Ireland, Just Eat’s sales are included in its Europe division, which also covers Denmark, France, Italy, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland. It said it struck delivery agreements with Burger King in Ireland and in Denmark, as well as with Domino’s in France.

Takeaway had earlier acquired the German business of rival Delivery Hero for €930m, settling a costly battle for market domination there.

Scale is all-important in the fast-growing €90bn market, but most players are still loss-making as they spend heavily.

Takeaway said its move in Germany had helped grow total sales by 68% to €185m in the first half of the year, as orders increased at the same pace. Just Eat reported a 21% increase in orders for the first half of 2019, as the company, previously a purely online business, rolled out its own food delivery network.

Takeaway reported operating profit of €1.8m, marking the firm’s first positive result since listing its shares in Amsterdam in 2016, while Just Eat’s core profit fell to £72m (€64.5m). Takeaway said it continues to prioritise growth over profitability.

Just Eat maintained its outlook for total revenues of £1bn-£1.1bn in 2019.

- Reuters and Irish Examiner staff

More on this topic

Nearly 70% of Irish food businesses concerned over shortage of skilled workersNearly 70% of Irish food businesses concerned over shortage of skilled workers

Health firm at ease in its own skinHealth firm at ease in its own skin

Graduates making dreary college commute pay offGraduates making dreary college commute pay off

Bars and cars still lagging consumer spending bounceBars and cars still lagging consumer spending bounce

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Reckitt hit by surprise slowdown in baby food sales Reckitt hit by surprise slowdown in baby food sales

Bord Gáis owner Centrica seeks back-office cost cutsBord Gáis owner Centrica seeks back-office cost cuts

All Irish firms selling into Britain hit by sterlingAll Irish firms selling into Britain hit by sterling

Full-blown sterling crisis immediate threat to Ireland before Halloween crash-out Full-blown sterling crisis immediate threat to Ireland before Halloween crash-out


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »