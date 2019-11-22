Boost for Dundalk as vaccine producers announce 200 jobs

There was a major jobs boost in Co Louth this morning as a Chinese company who make vaccines announced a big investment in the area.

There will be 200 jobs created at WuXi Vaccines in Dundalk as the company announced a €200m construction of new production facility.

The facility will be built on the WuXi Biologics Campus in the town.

Wuxi are "a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing," according to the company website.

The Hong Kong listed company has a presence in China, Ireland, Singapore and the US.

The new investment is being supported by IDA Ireland.