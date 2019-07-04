News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Bookie to shut 700 shops as UK curbs on 'crack cocaine' gambling terminals bite hard

Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 06:55 PM

William Hill plans to cut about a third of its betting shops and jobs in the UK after the British government slashed the maximum stake permitted on fixed-odds terminals, dubbed the “crack cocaine” of gambling by their critics.

Britain cut the maximum stake allowed to £2 in April after complaints that the machines, which had previously let gamblers bet up to £100 every 20 seconds, were highly addictive and allowed players to rack up big losses.

William Hill, which last year warned that about 900 shops could be shut, said it had suffered a significant fall in revenues since the change and would close 700 of them.

It said that the closures, which would put about 4,500 of its 12,500 British jobs at risk, were likely to begin before the end of the year.

The closure of betting shops is likely to further accelerate that trend towards online gambling. “This is all about evolving consumer preferences and managing the progressive shift online,” Raymond James analyst Chris Bailey said.

Rivals, including GVC, which owns Ladbroke’s, has warned the stake limit would lead to the closure of up to a 1,000 shops.

And in May, Flutter Entertainment, formerly Paddy Power Betfair, forecast its revenue from fixed-odds machines would slump 43% but said it did not see substantial changes in footfall at its shops as a result of the change. Shares in William Hill have slumped over 40% in the past year; GVC shares have slid 32%; while Flutter shares have fallen 14%.

Bookies have been pushing into the US after the US Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting.

- Reuters. Additional reporting Irish Examiner

More on this topic

Paddy Power calls for tighter global gambling regulations

Two-thirds of population have gambled in the last year, report finds

The book that made me close my online gambling account

Body calls for gambling regulation as study finds people start betting as young as 14

BettingWilliam HillTOPIC: Gambling Regulation

More in this Section

Central Bank fines Wells Fargo subsidiary €5.88m over ‘serious failings’

Jaguar confirms plans to build electric cars in UK

Amazon deal with Deliveroo under scrutiny by UK competition watchdog

Jaguar set to announce plans to build electric cars in the UK


Lifestyle

This is what could happen if you did your make-up in space, according to an expert

Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum

Summer lovin': Danger of getting an STI during festival season

10 things we learned from season three of Stranger Things

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »