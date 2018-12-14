Bon Secours invests to support excellence across healthcare services

In association with the Bon Secours Health System

Fiona Murphy, group director of nursing for the Bon Secours Health System, and John McPhillips, group HR director, talk about the Group’s first Nursing Care Strategy and the reasons to become a part of the organisation.

“One of our main goals is to grow our services and invest in new developments in order to continue to support the healthcare needs of our communities,” says John McPhillips.

This is a key theme of the organisation’s Corporate Strategy — The 2020 Plan.

The Bon Secours Health System is currently seeking enthusiastic, self-motivated nursing care staff with a passion to make a difference.

“We are a well-respected and progressive employer,” says Fiona Murphy. “We want to become an even better one and to be recognised as a healthcare provider and employer of choice.

“We recognise the importance of nursing care and the vital role it plays across the Bon Secours Health System and we are paving the way in creating our first Nursing Care Strategy unique to us which will see the integration of nursing and healthcare assistant roles.”

Promoting excellence in health services: John McPhillips, Bon Secours group HR Director, with Galway Hospital staff embracing 'Strength through People'.

Bon Secours Health System is the largest private hospital group in Ireland, with a network of five modern JCI (Joint Commission International) accredited acute hospitals in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Tralee, as well as a care village in Cork.

The group employs over 3,000 staff who, with 450 leading consultants, work in partnership to provide the highest standard of care to more than 280,000 patients each year.

“Bon Secours Hospital Cork, the largest private hospital in Ireland, has been treating patients in the Munster region for over 100 years,” says Fiona.

We are currently investing in a €77m development at the Cork hospital, introducing state-of-the-art radiotherapy and ICU facilities and undertaking a major refurbishment and upgrade of patient accommodation, which will all significantly enhance patient services in 2019.

“Other recent developments, as part of the 2020 Plan, include the acquisition and development of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick at Barringtons, the opening of a new Cath Lab in Galway, and the significant expansion of our care village in Mount Dessert, Cork, as well as the development of new theatres and consultant clinics in Tralee.”

With one voice moving forward, the mission and core values of Bon Secours remain as relevant today as they were at the foundation of the organisation. This will drive future changes relevant to nursing care.

This is an exciting time for nursing care at Bon Secours Health System.

Bon Secours group director of nursing (DON), Fiona Murphy, says it is important to deliver exceptional care to patients and that empowering staff and working in teams positively influences the patient experience and patient outcomes.

“As part of the strategy being developed currently, we are committed to developing our staff and making sustainable changes which improve personal well-being as a key enabler of enhanced patient care,” says Fiona. “This is an opportune time for everyone with an interest in nursing care to make contact with Bon Secours Health System, as we embrace the transformational change ahead.”

Fiona also says innovation is vital in the ever-changing healthcare landscape.

“We need to continue to invest in our infrastructure and facilities, along with our innovative practice to benefit our patients. Such an example of innovation includes our Direct Access Endoscopy Service at Bon Secours Hospital Dublin and Robotic Surgery in Cork.

“These are all testament to our plans for growth, and continuous development.”

Opening doors

These new developments and the Nursing Care Strategy open up a door full of opportunities for both candidates moving back to Ireland after living abroad, or those already living here.

“There are excellent career prospects here,” says Fiona. “We have already increased our workforce in 2018. The Bon Secours Health System has invested heavily in the recruitment of nurses through attendance at Jobs Expo, overseas recruitment initiatives, open evenings and targeted social media campaigns.”

John adds: “Bon Secours Health System is a well-respected and progressive employer. We want to be recognized as a healthcare provider and employer of choice.

“We have an ambitious and exciting plan to get there — our People Strategy 2017-2020. Being a great place to work and an employer of choice means proactively building a workplace environment where staff trust those they work for, appreciate working as part of an innovative team, and becoming part of the Bons family.

"It means having pride in what they do and enjoying working with those around them, within the distinct culture of our organisation.

“We will enhance and strengthen our employer brand in ways that enable us to attract, engage and retain the most talented people to make a positive difference in healthcare delivery.”

When asked about the type of candidates the Bon Secours Health System looks for, John says:

Our employees embody the Bon Secours Health System’s values of respect, justice, integrity, stewardship, innovation, compassion and quality.

"They are what make our ‘outstanding people’. Such values empower us all to achieve our very best for the patients we serve.

“Complementary to our vision to create a great workplace, we will continue to promote, champion and support our staff in their leadership and management growth with a view to creating an organisation built on excellence and continuous development.

"As part of our People Strategy, we have developed a Leadership and Management Development Strategy, including a Leadership and Management Competency Framework aligned to our values.”

Path to success

John says the Health System will also be introducing career pathways and programmes to identify career opportunities that prepare and stretch employees to succeed.

As well as a commitment to the career development of staff, the group also believes that the unique skills, diversity and hard work of staff should be celebrated and rewarded.

Fiona Murphy, group director of nursing, Bon Secours Health System.

“The Bon Secours Health System maintains competitiveness with attractive rates of pay and conditions of employment.

For staff to feel recognised and valued, the Bon Secours Health System host a group-wide Annual Staff Recognition and Awards event to celebrate their success, achievements and dedication.

"This is in addition to a range of initiatives taking place locally, which also highlights our commitment to recognising staff.

“We have done a considerable amount of work to ensure we look after the health and wellbeing of our staff. We are committed to caring for them through our occupational health facilities, health screening, employee assistance programmes, stress management support — such as mindfulness training — and wellbeing promotions, including Pilates and yoga programmes.”

We are now embarking on a journey to achieve the IBEC KeepWell Mark accreditation in 2019, as part our Wellness Strategy.

John and Fiona consider the New Year to be a great time to take stock of your career and look for new opportunities.

John says: “Find a role where you can make a real difference and work in a culture that values your talent and contribution.

"Bon Secours Health System is open for business and is always seeking talented individuals across all professions who have a passion for change, career development and want to deliver excellence in patient care.”

For further information on careers and opportunities within the Bon Secours Health System, visit www.bonsecours.ie/careers.