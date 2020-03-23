News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bank of Ireland to closes 101 branches

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 10:47 AM

Bank of Ireland is temporarily closing 101 of its branches tomorrow because of coronavirus.

It is due to a big reduction in footfall over the past ten days.

However, Bank of Ireland says 161 of its banks will stay open.

Meanwhile, AIB says its branches remain open to customers, except for those located on college campuses.

AIB also introduced priority banking time for older and more vulnerable customers from 10am until 11am each morning.

