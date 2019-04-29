NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Boeing working to ensure no repeat of deadly crashes, says chief

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 04:21 PM

Boeing shareholders are meeting six months to the day since the first of two deadly crashes involving the company’s 737 Max airliner, and as new questions arise about the aerospace giant’s handling of the crisis.

Southwest Airlines has said it was not told that a safety feature on the Max was turned off until after the first crash.

Protests outside Boeing’s annual shareholder meeting in Chicago (Jim Young/AP)

Meanwhile, American Airlines pilots have said Boeing’s proposed pilot training for new automation on the Max is not good enough.

At the meeting Monday in Chicago, chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Boeing is close to completing an upgrade to flight software on the jet “that will ensure accidents like these never happen again”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Photos of Emiliano Sala in mortuary prompt police investigation - reports

Norwegian reveals €52m cost of grounding Boeing 737 Max fleet

Boeing says it will cost $1bn to fix 737 Max plane

Boeing 737 MAX: How much could the grounded fleet cost the company?

KEYWORDS

Boeing

More in this Section

Irish branches of Debenhams avoid closure

Elon Musk and SEC settle dispute over Telsa boss’s tweets

Brexit extension intensifies damage to British economy

Uber aims for €82bn IPO


Lifestyle

As Avengers: Endgame smashes records – 5 Marvel-themed destinations to sate your superhero cravings

Eight ways to travel sustainably while seeing the world

Sex advice: He keeps staring at me during sex

Islands of Ireland: Sketches from Illauneeragh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »