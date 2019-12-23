News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Boeing sacks chief executive over 737 Max failings

By Press Association
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 03:12 PM

The boss of aircraft giant Boeing has quit a week after confirming production on its 737 Max planes will be suspended.

Dennis Muilenburg’s position has been under immense pressure since the planes were grounded following two fatal crashes.

The company said the decision to sack the chief executive “was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders”.

Dennis Muilenburg (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Chairman David Calhoun steps up as chief executive and president from January 13, with finance chief Greg Smith serving as interim boss while “Mr Calhoun exits his non-Boeing commitments”, it added.

Speculation that Mr Muilenburg was expected to be fired intensified in October after the board took away his chairmanship title.

Last week manufacturing was suspended by Boeing on the 737 Max, the first time in 20 years that the company has taken such a measure.

The planes have been grounded for a year by authorities over two crashes that claimed 346 lives.

Boeing added: “Under the company’s new leadership, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers.”

Mr Calhoun said: “I strongly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 Max.

“I am honoured to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation.”

