Boeing mulls raising billions in debt to cover huge 737 Max costs

Boeing is weighing a move to raise more debt after the grounding of the 737 Max and that the jetliner’s return to service could face further complications.

While Boeing had about $20bn (€18bn) in available funds at the end of the third quarter, costs stemming from the Max crisis are increasing, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

That has prompted the company to consider raising additional debt, the paper said.

Boeing is halting output of the Max, which has yet to gain approval to resume service after two fatal crashes prompted a global flight ban in March. While the production hiatus has reduced some costs, it also means a longer wait for payments for finished planes. The Chicago-based company also faces compensation claims from airlines disrupted by the grounding, as well as from families of the crash victims.

Boeing shares have tumbled by around 20% since the second of the crashes, which killed a total of 346 people.

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg was ousted last month and will be replaced next week by David Calhoun, a board member who took over as chairman in October.

Analysts expect Boeing to raise as much as $5bn in extra debt to help cover spending that may exceed $15bn in the first half, the WSJ said. Funds would help maintain Max production facilities and finished planes, as well as close the $4bn purchase of an 80% stake in the airliner business of Embraer.

Meanwhile, US regulators are considering requiring pilots to complete simulator training before they can operate the Max again, the Wall Journal had also reported. The story cited government and industry officials familiar with the matter. Bloomberg