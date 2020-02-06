Boeing 737 Max in new software problem

Boeing engineers have discovered a new software problem on the grounded 737 Max that must be patched before the plane can return to service, US Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson said.

Mr Dickson confirmed during remarks in London that the agency is evaluating the issue. A light indicating that the stabliliser trim system wasn’t working properly “had been staying on for longer than a desired period“, Mr Dickson said, without providing more detail.

Boeing shares seesawed during Dickson’s remarks. They rose after Dickson said a certification flight for the Max could occur in a few weeks, then pared gains following the disclosure of the new software problem.

The issue involves an alert designed to warn when the so-called trim system, which helps raise and lower the plane’s nose, isn’t working properly. It’s not clear how much of a delay, if any, the issue will create as Boeing finalises numerous fixes required to get its best-selling plane back into service. Boeing last month announced it doesn’t expect the plane to fly again until the middle of the year.

Bloomberg