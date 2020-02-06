News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Boeing 737 Max in new software problem

Boeing 737 Max in new software problem
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 05:55 PM

Boeing engineers have discovered a new software problem on the grounded 737 Max that must be patched before the plane can return to service, US Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson said.

Mr Dickson confirmed during remarks in London that the agency is evaluating the issue. A light indicating that the stabliliser trim system wasn’t working properly “had been staying on for longer than a desired period“, Mr Dickson said, without providing more detail.

Boeing shares seesawed during Dickson’s remarks. They rose after Dickson said a certification flight for the Max could occur in a few weeks, then pared gains following the disclosure of the new software problem. 

The issue involves an alert designed to warn when the so-called trim system, which helps raise and lower the plane’s nose, isn’t working properly. It’s not clear how much of a delay, if any, the issue will create as Boeing finalises numerous fixes required to get its best-selling plane back into service. Boeing last month announced it doesn’t expect the plane to fly again until the middle of the year.

Bloomberg

More on this topic

Certification flights for grounded Boeing 737 Max likely ‘in a few weeks’Certification flights for grounded Boeing 737 Max likely ‘in a few weeks’

Financier’s fresh investment doubts add to Boeing’s 737-Max headachesFinancier’s fresh investment doubts add to Boeing’s 737-Max headaches

Airlines scramble to secure simulators for when 737 Max finally returnsAirlines scramble to secure simulators for when 737 Max finally returns

Boeing urged to drop ''Max'' brand name from grounded 737Boeing urged to drop ''Max'' brand name from grounded 737

TOPIC: Boeing

More in this Section

Twitter achieves first billion dollar quarterly revenue as user numbers riseTwitter achieves first billion dollar quarterly revenue as user numbers rise

Virgin Atlantic extends suspension of China flights by six weeksVirgin Atlantic extends suspension of China flights by six weeks

China cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truceChina cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truce

Ford unveils ’emoji jacket’ to help cyclists share their mood with driversFord unveils ’emoji jacket’ to help cyclists share their mood with drivers


Lifestyle

The make-up mogul isn’t the only celebrity who loves the cult wellness drink.Bone broth: Kylie Jenner drinks it every day, but what does it do?

As Selena Gomez says she would like to get rid of Instagram, an expert offers advice for safe social media use.5 ways to have a healthier relationship with social media

While Saoirse Ronan is our best hope at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Esther McCarthy looks back at magic Irish moments of previous eventsIreland’s greatest nights at the Oscars

If at first you don’t succeed… admit that you’re a bit down about it.Should we stop hiding our emotions at work? New study says authenticity boosts success and wellbeing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »