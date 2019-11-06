News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

BMW says profit hikes helped by new models despite technology costs

BMW says profit hikes helped by new models despite technology costs
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 09:53 AM

BMW has reported that net profit increased 11.5% from a year ago to €1.55bn in the third quarter.

The car maker said the figures were helped by a rejuvenated model line and the absence of last year’s market disruptions due to troubles with diesel vehicles.

Revenues grew 7.9% to €26.67bn and the company reaffirmed its profit targets for the year.

A key measure of profitability watched by investors, the operating margin, rose to 6.6% from 4.4% but still short of the company’s long-term goal of 8-10%.

The Munich-based company cited sharp increases in sales of its X3 and X4 sport-utility vehicles during the first nine months.

Profits rose despite higher spending on new tech such as electric cars, a key challenge in the face of ongoing upheaval in the auto industry.

Car manufacturers are being pushed to develop zero-local-emission cars to meet tougher emissions standards in the European Union and China.

The company said it expected demand for electric cars to double by 2021 over 2019 and to grow by 30% a year until 2025.

BMW earnings took a hit in the third quarter of 2018 amid market disruptions due to other auto makers failing to get diesel cars certified in time under new emissions rules, leading to price and supply distortions.

The company held its number of workers level with last year at 135,524 and said it aimed to keep the headcount unchanged this year as well, although it continues to recruit skilled workers and IT specialists to work on digitalisation and self-driving and electric vehicles.

READ MORE

Global hiring under pressure as trade war, Brexit and weakening motoring sector take their toll

More on this topic

Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with French car giant PeugeotFiat Chrysler confirms talks with French car giant Peugeot

Positives outweigh negatives in Kia e-modelsPositives outweigh negatives in Kia e-models

Regional roads fail test: A real dangerRegional roads fail test: A real danger

Weak sterling driving spike in car imports from the UKWeak sterling driving spike in car imports from the UK

BMWTOPIC: Motors - News

More in this Section

Firms can turn things around if they 'Boks' clever and learn leadership lessons from Rassie ErasmusFirms can turn things around if they 'Boks' clever and learn leadership lessons from Rassie Erasmus

AIB to slash around 300 jobs in face of 'challenging' rate interest rate environmentAIB to slash around 300 jobs in face of 'challenging' rate interest rate environment

Unemployment to fall below 5% but economist warns more needs to be done Unemployment to fall below 5% but economist warns more needs to be done

Council and CIT 'Scale Cork' programme to boost growth for key SMEsCouncil and CIT 'Scale Cork' programme to boost growth for key SMEs


Lifestyle

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »