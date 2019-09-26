Blanchardstown Krispy Kreme the brand’s most successful store opening internationally

Krispy Kreme's only Irish store has brought in more money for the chain in its first year than any other branch in the world.

It has been one year since the America doughnut company opened its doors to customers in Blanchardstown.

More that 600,000 people have bought more than 6.6 million doughnuts in that time.

It is the brand’s most successful store opening internationally.

The company's Original Glazed doughnut is the most popular among Irish customers.

They have sold more than 2.3 million units since the store opened.

Joggy Dillon, manager of the Blanchardstown store, said that they are looking to expand to other parts of the country.

"This year has been truly remarkable for the brand and I speak for the entire team at the store when I say a big ‘Thank You’ to all our customers for making it a year to remember," said Alex Drysdale, Krispy Kreme Country Director Ireland.

"Thursday is not just about celebrating our ‘First Birthday’ in Ireland, it is about our customers and I would encourage everyone to visit the store across the day to enjoy the party and of course share a doughnut or two."