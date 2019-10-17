Blackbee spreads its wings on east coast

Karl O’Meara has been appointed regional sales manager for the east of Ireland with investment advice company BlackBee.

BlackBee has been very successful in its development in Cork and throughout the Munster region. While support from the broker community in Dublin has been strong to date, given the size of the market and importance of the broker market to BlackBee, the company made a strategic decision to provide more dedicated management support to the eastern region.

Karl said:

My role is to provide the brokers in Dublin region with a greater level of support and enhanced level of servicing.

"Our expanding team and management structure in the region will allow BlackBee to service a greater number of brokers and ensure our existing supporting brokers receive the best possible service.”

Karl has 25 years experience in financial services serving the broker markets in both Ireland and Australia. He is a qualified accountant and holds a degree in business and QFA. His previous roles include pension sales manager of FBD Financial Services and strategic relationship manager of MetLife Insurance in Sydney.