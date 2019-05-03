NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Big names on board of rugby players group

Maura Quinn, CEO of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland
Friday, May 03, 2019 - 04:45 PM

Maura Quinn, CEO of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland, has joined the board of Rugby Players Ireland, the representative association for professional rugby players in Ireland.

She spearheaded the introduction of the prestigious IoD chartered director programme, and is a leading voice on director training, board diversity and corporate governance.

Having studied Law and Marketing, her career has included a range of senior appointments in both the private and not-for-profit sectors, including 11 years as an executive director of UNICEF Ireland.

Maura’s appointment to the executive board of Rugby Players Ireland coincides with the appointment of Irish Women’s XV captain Ciara Griffin, Irish Women’s 7s player Louise Galvin and Irish Men’s 7s player Greg O’Shea.

These new appointees join fellow players Rob Kearney (chairman), Darren Cave, Eoin McKeon, Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton on the executive committee and existing independent board member, Peter McKenna.

Rob Kearney said: “We are delighted to welcome Maura, Louise, Ciara, and Greg to the Rugby Players Ireland Executive Board. The appointments reflect the continued growth and development of professional rugby in Ireland.

“It is also particularly pleasing to have an individual of the calibre of Maura Quinn join the board and provide her expertise to the executive board as we focus on the delivery of our strategic objective to ensure that Ireland is the best country in the world to play professional rugby.”

