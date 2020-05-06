Bewley’s Cafe set to close permanently

Bewley’s Cafe, a landmark business in Dublin, is set to close permanently.

The famous Grafton Street coffee shop had been closed on a temporary basis since mid-March due to the coronavirus emergency.

The 100-plus staff have been told that the business, whose prime retail location comes with a hefty rental cost, is now unlikely to be able to reopen.

All the jobs will be lost.

One of the best-known cafes in the city, Bewley’s was first opened in 1927.

A statement from the business on Wednesday night confirmed the proposed closure.

“Bewley’s Cafe Grafton Street Limited confirms that the management of the Bewley’s Cafe on Grafton Street has written to staff to inform them that it is with deep regret and great sadness that it is likely to be necessary to permanently close the cafe over the coming weeks,” it read.

“The proposed closure would result in the loss of all jobs in the cafe.

“The management team will now enter into a period of consultation with the impacted employees.

“We would like to sincerely thank all of the staff who work in the business for their loyalty and dedication which has made Bewley’s Cafe on Grafton Street a landmark, iconic and memorable place to visit.

“We would also like to thank our loyal customers over the decades.”