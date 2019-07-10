Best Western announces Bunratty Castle Hotel as first in BW Singature Collection

Best Western Hotels and Resorts has confirmed that the 144-room Bunratty Castle is to be their first of the BW Singature Collection Hotel.

The brand, which operates over 4,100 hotels and motels in more than 100 countries, had announced plans in February for 10 hotels in Ireland within the next five years.

The Bunratty Castle Hotel is currently owned by The Blarney Woollen Mills Group Ltd and will continue to operate under its own name.

The hotel will have access to Best Western's $4 billion global reserve system. It has recently undergone a refurbishment including the allocation of 74 executive rooms, and is home to an Angsana Spa- one of only two in Ireland.

General Manager of the Hotel Danny Corbett said his team will work closely with Best Western's team of 23 in its Dublin based office.

Mr Corbett said: “We are delighted to be part of the first wave of new hotels to join the Best Western Hotels & Resort BW Signature Collection portfolio in Ireland and to take advantage of all the benefits this global powerhouse offers”

CEO of The Blarney Group Limited Freda Hayes said: "“Bunratty Castle Hotel is a beautifully situated property located next to Bunratty Castle. We welcome our newly announced association with BWHR and to working with their team to promote the hotel and the charming village of Bunratty, County Clare.”