Ben & Jerry’s highlights injustice in new flavour

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 07:24 AM

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavour to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system in the US.

Justice ReMix’d is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with lumps of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies.

A portion of proceeds will support Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights group, and its fight for justice for all, despite race or wealth.

The company says it has been working with Advanced Project in St Louis to close The Workhouse jail and in Miami to slow what the two groups call “the school-to-prison pipeline”.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of the Vermont-based ice cream maker, made the announcement on Tuesday in Washington.

- Press Association

Advancement Project National OfficeBen CohencrimeJerry GreenfieldUS

