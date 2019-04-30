NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Belgian media group to buy INM for €145.6m

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 07:59 AM

Independent News and Media (INM) has agreed a takeover offer by a Belgian media group for €145.6m.

Under the terms of the acquisition, INM shareholders will be entitled to receive 10.5 cents in cash for each of its shares.

The Belgian company, Mediahuis is a private European group that was founded in 2013.

INM titles include the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, The Herald, Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life and the Sunday World.

It also has a 50% holding in the Irish Daily Star.

The company employs nearly 800 people in Ireland.

"As a private European media group with a strong portfolio of news media and digital brands, Mediahuis is optimally positioned to facilitate the continued development of INM as a leading Irish media company," said Gert Ysebaert, CEO of Mediahuis.

"We believe that there is a clear rationale for the acquisition and that INM will thrive under Mediahuis’ ownership."

Murdoch MacLennan, Chairman of INM added they are "pleased" with the transaction, saying it was an "excellent outcome" for the company and shareholders,

"The offer from Mediahuis represents a compelling opportunity for

shareholders to realise cash for their shareholding in INM, at a price which fairly reflects the company’s performance and standalone prospects," said Mr MacLennan.

"INM has a proud and illustrious history stretching back to the start of the twentieth century and the INM Board believes that this offer from Mediahuis, if approved, will herald an exciting new chapter for our employees, readership and customers."

READ MORE

Mother of Waterford acid attack victim does not believe it was racially motivated

More on this topic

2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in Donegal

Two arrested following ATM theft in Antrim

Mother of Waterford acid attack victim does not believe it was racially motivated

Gardaí say drink driving cases are being thrown out of court over handcuff confusion

More in this Section

Bombardier halts redundancies at Northern Ireland plants

Central Bank slaps €1.24m fine on Canadian banking unit

Shannon Airport to suffer from Boeing 737-Max saga

Crude oil price falls as pipeline repair boosts supply


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »