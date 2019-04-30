Belgian media group to buy INM for €145.6m

Independent News and Media (INM) has agreed a takeover offer by a Belgian media group for €145.6m.

Under the terms of the acquisition, INM shareholders will be entitled to receive 10.5 cents in cash for each of its shares.

The Belgian company, Mediahuis is a private European group that was founded in 2013.

INM titles include the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, The Herald, Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life and the Sunday World.

It also has a 50% holding in the Irish Daily Star.

The company employs nearly 800 people in Ireland.

"As a private European media group with a strong portfolio of news media and digital brands, Mediahuis is optimally positioned to facilitate the continued development of INM as a leading Irish media company," said Gert Ysebaert, CEO of Mediahuis.

"We believe that there is a clear rationale for the acquisition and that INM will thrive under Mediahuis’ ownership."

Murdoch MacLennan, Chairman of INM added they are "pleased" with the transaction, saying it was an "excellent outcome" for the company and shareholders,

"The offer from Mediahuis represents a compelling opportunity for

shareholders to realise cash for their shareholding in INM, at a price which fairly reflects the company’s performance and standalone prospects," said Mr MacLennan.

"INM has a proud and illustrious history stretching back to the start of the twentieth century and the INM Board believes that this offer from Mediahuis, if approved, will herald an exciting new chapter for our employees, readership and customers."