Beauty business has eyes on global growth

Cosmetic Creations will have manufactured over four million units in 2019, consisting of more than 100 individual products, most formulated in house, including skincare, personal care, self-tanning, supplements and base pharmaceutical line products.

It expects to grow this number to over 15 million units by 2022, shipping to more than 15 countries. Sixty of the additional roles created will be across operations, supply chain, quality and formulation development in Cork, bringing the workforce at Dublin Hill to 100.

Thirty are earmarked for the company’s Mayo head office, increasing numbers there to 80. Reinforcing the expansion is a newly agreed joint venture with Parnell Pharmaceuticals Limited, a California biopharmaceuticals company.

“This expansion is a huge milestone for us in regards to the progress we’ve made,” Aiden Corcoran explains of this major event.

“Since we acquired Cosmetic Creations in 2017, our goal is to build this company into a global life sciences brand. We have been hard at work investing in our existing Mayo campus, as well as acquiring the Yves Rocher site in Cork. Our goal is to grow a global Irish life sciences company, adding value to people’s lives.

Cork will be a centre point to that, it has the potential to facilitate over 200 jobs and it’s our aim over the next five years to fill that potential, as well as opening additional sites to achieve that goal.

Setting a five-year goal to build on its current foundation in cosmetics and expand into the growing national pharmaceutical market, the company’s aim is to become a global life sciences brand.

Beginning in 2020, its new joint venture with Parnell Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, market and distribute its wide range of products in the EU and Ireland is expected to increase production of health-related products by over 150%.

“Our Cork campus has state-of-the-art facilities and technology capable of large scale operations, which is key to our overall growth by expanding our product range and output. Cork is also ideally located with the port and the connectivity with Cork Airport, something that is not available to us in Mayo, unfortunately.

90 jobs announced at manufacturer Cosmetic Creations in former Yves Rochet plant. It follows a €7.5million investment. @simoncoveney gave his reaction to @RedFMNews @CorksRedFM pic.twitter.com/GxbrAJMilM — Fiona O'Donovan (@FionaRedFM) November 25, 2019

"The Cork business community has also been extremely supportive and the level of local talent available has been second to none. We were also delighted to be able to rehire 30 of the former Yves Rocher employees, some of whom have been working on the site since 1981,” he added.

The French skincare company ceased operations in Cork last year, transferring production to Brittany, with the loss of 60 jobs. In tandem with increasing output, Cosmetic Creations also plan on diversifying its range of products. Joint ventures, such as the partnership with Parnell Pharmaceuticals, will help drive this diversification.

“We will now develop, manufacture, market and distribute Parnell’s range of products, including an ENT spray for dry mouth which is often used by cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy in the EU and Ireland.”

Cosmetic Creations will invest in the sales and distribution of the Parnell products by securing GMP certification in 2020 and adding five new positions. The European headquarters of Parnell Pharmaceuticals will relocate from Dublin to the Cosmetic Creations campus at Kilbarry in Cork.

Currently shipping to 15 countries, they plan to increase this substantially over the coming years: “We feel we can add to how people feel, look and live globally. We have plans for the on-boarding of a large volume of new staff, as well as the capability to almost quadruple our annual unit output to 15 million by 2022. With this in mind, we will be seeking to enter into new markets and continually grow Cosmetic Creations worldwide.”

Self-tanning products are a popular feature in Ireland - a factor partly driven by a consciousness toward healthier lifestyles, he believes.

“People are making more health-conscious decisions and avoiding the use of sunbeds or prolonged exposure to the sun. With the technology that we have available in our manufacturing plants, we are actively seeking opportunities to add to our line of products to assist and advocate for a movement towards a healthier lifestyle. There are some lovely innovations now in this sector and some beautiful products suited to all skin types. Sometimes people want to just feel good and glow, I guess.”

Cosmetic Creations is very much a family company, with Aiden’s brother and wife also involved as directors.

My wife, Lorraine, and I have built Cosmetic Creations to be a welcoming company, where future generations will want to work.

“It is our belief that you’re only as good as the people that work with you. We have some very ambitious plans for the company, and to achieve them, we need to be a workplace where our employees are as invested in those plans as we are. And, happy to say, we have been warmly welcomed in Mayo and Kilbarry by both of the communities there.”

Like all Irish business looking to expand and export, Aiden Corcoran views the outcome of Brexit with a realistic eye.

“Brexit will undoubtedly cause some complications in the ease of trading with the UK, but nothing that we aren’t getting prepared for,” he says.

“Some companies may be inclined to manufacture in Ireland where, previous to Brexit, they would have done so in the UK, so we can look at that as the silver lining. Our sights are set on expanding into markets within the United States and Asia, as well as furthering our European presence, so we will carry on focussing on these goals.”