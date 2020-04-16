News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Beacon AI’s new tool to protect key data

Beacon AI’s chief executive, Niamh Parker.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 04:45 PM

Beacon AI has launched a new digital forensics and ethical hacking service, a timely document tracing and IP protection for the increased risks associated with remote working.

Cork-based Beacon AI, a privacy AI specialist, says that sensitive data and intellectual property (IP) are particularly vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beacon AI’s CEO, Niamh Parker, said: “Using our existing technology, we scan the environment for vulnerabilities by penetration testing and to carry out data audits on confidential information. We can audit confidential databases and trade secret’s documents to determine if files have been shared, deleted or modified.”

Beacon AI warns that many companies are wide open to their data, IP and trade secrets being stolen as well as corporate espionage. Much of the threat relates to the rise in remote working.

Brian McElligott, intellectual property partner at law firm Mason, Hayes & Curran, said: “It is now widely recognised that IP is vital to the success and scalability of businesses. A recent European Patents Office/European Intellectual Property Office report on ‘High-Growth Firms and IPR’ demonstrated that business investment frequently stems from investment in innovation and intellectual assets, and their growth typically involves international development. Identifying and securing that IP are key steps in protecting and exploiting these highly valuable business assets.”

Beacon AI is offering free data mapping and data protection impact assessments (DPIA) as a lockdown gesture to organisations during April and May.

