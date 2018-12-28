Barryroe drill now set for late 2019

Providence Resources now plans to begin its much-anticipated multi-well drilling programme at the Barryroe oil and gas field, off the Cork coast, in the third quarter of next year.

The Tony O'Reilly Jr-led exploration company had planned to begin drilling at its flagship asset in the second quarter.

the rig at Barryroe oil field. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

However, it last month relinquished a site survey permit after environmental agency An Taisce brought legal proceedings against the Government, challenging the legality of its granting of the permit.

An Taisce's court challenge has been adjourned to January 15 and Providence - via its Exola subsidiary - will apply for a new site survey permit "as early as practicable" in 2019.

Providence landed a long-awaited development partner for Barryroe - in the form of a Chinese consortium led by Beijing-based investment company APEC Energy - in March.

Providence's chief executive Tony O'Reilly Jr said next year's planned work will act as a roadmap towards bringing Barryroe to delivery stage.

He also said Barryroe's development is important for Ireland's energy supply future.

The future development of Barryroe will, in tandem with existing production from Corrib, further facilitate national energy independence at a time of growing geopolitical risk within global energy markets.

"Importantly, the development of Barryroe will also reduce Ireland's impact on global carbon emissions, through reduced importation of hydrocarbons," he said.

READ MORE: Brexit and VAT rate the biggest challenges for tourism sector in 2019

Providence also updated on two other assets. It said talks with potential development partners for its highly-rated Newgrange prospect, off the south-west coast, are continuing and could facilitate a drilling round taking place in 2020.

It also said it is preparing for a 2019 site survey at the Dunquin South prospect, which is required for any future drilling activity.

That prospect lies close to the failed Dunquin North prospect which was drilled in 2013.

"We have the portfolio, partners, people and financial resources in place to advance our portfolio through exploration and appraisal drilling...and to progress energy independence for Ireland," said Mr O'Reilly.