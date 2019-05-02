NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Barclays AGM hit by climate protests

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 12:26 PM

Barclays’ annual general meeting has been hit by climate protesters angry at the lender’s financing of fossil fuel projects.

A group from People & Planet – which describes itself as a student network campaigning on world poverty, human rights and the environment – interrupted chief executive Jes Staley’s speech, calling for Barclays to “tell the truth”.

Demonstrators linked arms and shouted: “What do we want? Climate justice. When do we want it? Now.”

It came a day after a group of Barclays investors wrote a letter urging the bank to stop funding companies involved in coal mining and oil sands exploitation.

The letter was written by the likes of Hermes EOS, Edentree, Boston Common and Sarasin & Partners as part of a campaign organised by ShareAction.

It marks the latest in a series of climate protests in London, most of which were spearheaded by Extinction Rebellion.

Protesters were removed from the venue in Westminster by police and security personnel.

Mr Staley said in his speech to investors: “Barclays is determined to do what we can to support the transition to a low-carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.

“We are already doing a considerable amount to support that transition to a low-carbon economy.

“We have ruled out financing oil or gas exploration in the Arctic, we no longer finance greenfield thermal coal-mining activity, and we have introduced new enhanced checks on all transactions related to the exploration, extraction, transportation or processing of oil sands output.”

He added that Barclays has established a taskforce to consider and act on the environmental and social impact of the company.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Fota Wildlife Park welcomes Matheo the sloth

Contract awarded for work on M20 Cork to Limerick motorway

€300k for social enterprises providing employment to former offenders

Doireann Garrihy joins Eoghan McDermott for all new 2FM breakfast show

KEYWORDS

Barclays

More in this Section

Apple shares extend rally on latest earnings report

Next posts fashion sales increase with online boost

Learning to be patient in investing in the stockmarket

Office firm WeWork heads for IPO


Lifestyle

Patio perfection: How to create a stylish outdoor space for those summer Insta-moments

From beachcomber to whale whisperer, here’s how to apply for Australia’s best holiday jobs

Midsummer Festival set to shine in Cork

How to manage being a green parent without being a mean parent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »