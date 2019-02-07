NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Barbie toy cars recalled in US because they won’t stop accelerating

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 02:12 PM

Fisher-Price has recalled a Barbie-themed toy car in the US because of a fault which meant it continued to accelerate after children took their feet off the pedals.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the company has received 17 complaints about the Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper, but no injuries have been reported.

The vehicles are pink with blue decoration and have the Barbie logo printed on the back, and are powered by an FRC29 battery.

(CPSC)

The toys, sold exclusively by Walmart for about $400 (€352) between July and January, included a play kitchen, fold out grill and pretend campfire.

The product proved hugely popular, with the CPSC reporting around 44,000 units have been recalled.

Buyers have been warned to take it away from children and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.

- Press Association


