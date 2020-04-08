Banks set up helplines for cocooning and vulnerable customers

Dedicated phone lines are being set up by five of the country's retail banks to help cocooning and vulnerable customers during the pandemic.
The new service will be provided by AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC, Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank.
The phone lines will give banking support on things like payments and lodgments, and tips on keeping money safe.
Brian Hayes from the Banking and Payments Federation said it is a great service.
Mr Hayes said: "We have on our own website the leaflet that we have provided. That has details of the five retail banks and the dedicated phone line for customers in this position.
"That information gives people access directly to those lines. They simply make a call to their bank and talk to their bank about the specific needs that they have."
A copy of the leaflet is available here www.safeguardyourmoney.ie.
