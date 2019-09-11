News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Banks raise concerns ahead of ECB meeting

Banks raise concerns ahead of ECB meeting
By Reuters
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 05:15 AM

European banks have stepped up their protest against rock-bottom interest rates ahead of this week’s ECB meeting, which is expected to underpin a policy that tramples their profits and has even pushed some to offer free loans.

The president of Germany’s powerful savings banks association, community lenders that dominate the country’s shopping streets, joined Dutch bank ING yesterday in criticising the ECB’s loose monetary policy.

“People feel there is an ever bigger hole in their future pensions. They are saving more because they are not getting any interest,” said Helmut Schleweis.

Low interest rates coupled with penalty charges on banks that hoard cash is making it more expensive for the banks to hold customers’ savings and less profitable to lend. The criticism is aimed squarely at those penalties and the interest-rate cuts made by the ECB to buoy the eurozone’s economy after the financial crisis.

The problem is particularly acute for Germany’s biggest banking sub-sector, the savings banks, which have a glut of money that is expensive to hoard.

Its 50 million customers have increased their savings by almost 5% since last year to €965bn which is roughly the size of the Dutch economy. With lending amounting to about €860bn, the banks are left with a chunky unused surplus.

Their concern echoes a recent plea by the head of ING for the ECB to change course. Ralph Hamers, who heads the Dutch banking company, said there was already enough cheap money and that more will not boost weak confidence.

Last week, Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing also predicted that zero rates “will ruin the financial system”.

The ECB’s stance has prompted heated public debate in Germany, a country of savers who prefer holding cash to buying shares. Dietmar Schake, of German safe manufacturer Burg Waechter, said demand for its safes increased by a quarter in the past five years, partly because of fear over interest-free savings.

The ECB policy of charging banks for hoarding cash, introduced in 2014 to encourage them to lend more to bolster a flagging economy, has exacerbated problems for banks but there is no indication of any change in tack. Amid tensions between China and the US, the UK at risk of crashing out of the EU, and the German economy slowing, the ECB has all but promised to announce more financial stimulus tomorrow.

ECB officials argue that banks have benefited in other ways, such as through ultra-cheap loans from the central bank as well as the general buoying of the economy and a rise in demand for loans, particularly for homeowners.

As part of tomorrow’s package, ECB governors are expected to steepen the charges for storing cash, known as negative interest rates, though there may also be some relief from the penalty on some of the money parked at the central bank.

The policy has turned the original banking model, lending on the back of deposits, on its head.

This transformation is underscored by Smava, a German online lender that is paying borrowers to take out small loans. Smava said the offer allows borrowers to profit directly from zero rates, with customers having taken out €20m of such credit.

- Reuters

More on this topic

Lobby group defend banks' sale of customer loans to vulture fundsLobby group defend banks' sale of customer loans to vulture funds

Financial institutions urged to protect firms against money launderingFinancial institutions urged to protect firms against money laundering

Revolut banking app hit by technical issuesRevolut banking app hit by technical issues

Bets rise euro to weaken on ECB easy moneyBets rise euro to weaken on ECB easy money

TOPIC: Banks

More in this Section

Revenue owed €9.8m from tax defaulters in last quarterRevenue owed €9.8m from tax defaulters in last quarter

Dublin dominance of FDI site visits receding, figures showDublin dominance of FDI site visits receding, figures show

McDonald’s buys tech start-up for automated digital voices at drive-thruMcDonald’s buys tech start-up for automated digital voices at drive-thru

Cork towns can be blueprint for regional rejuvenationCork towns can be blueprint for regional rejuvenation


Lifestyle

Having worked closely with nutritionists and nutritional therapists throughout the duration of my career, I believe that your skin can’t be healthy if you’re not healthy.The Skin Nerd: Perfect skincare works from the inside out

Rory O’Connor, aka Rory’s Stories, is part of a new wave of Irish and international comedians – including Conor Moore, The 2 Johnnies and Giz a Laugh’s Enya Martin – who have used the power of the internet to carve tidy careers.What’s the story Rory? Comedian who carved a career from social media hits the limelight

Comical, colourful characters, fighting over borders, while scrambling for power.Borderlands into new territory: Comical, colourful characters, scrambling for power

Comfort underfoot is essential for the colder days ahead, but with so much choice there’s also expert opinion on what to choose and how to go about it, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Snug in a rug: Keeping warm as the weather cools

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »