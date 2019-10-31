News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Banks called out on fees

By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 05:45 AM

Any interest wrongly charged to mortgage borrowers in arrears over legal fees should be reimbursed, according to Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath.

The call comes as the Central Bank disclosed it had written to lenders last week telling them to stop charging borrowers legal fees at an early stage or before a court’s decision by loading the costs onto borrowers’ mortgages.

The letter by consumer protection director Gráinne McEvoy also told the banks that “charging interest on the costs at any point is contrary to” the code of conduct on mortgage arrears, the 2013 accords that police banks in their dealings with customers in arrears.

“The Central Bank must also outline whether any interest already wrongly charged to mortgage accounts in arrears should be reimbursed back to the customer,” said Mr McGrath.

Apple expects positive quarter

