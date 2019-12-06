News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Bank shares enjoy ratings boost

Bank shares enjoy ratings boost
File photo
By Eamon Quinn
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Financial shares including those of Permanent TSB were boosted following upgrades of Irish banking by rating firms.

Shares in AIB and Bank of Ireland rose 2.5% and 1.8% and insurer FBD also performed strongly, up 3.5%.

Permanent TSB shares climbed 8% after S&P Global Ratings singled out the mortgage bank. “We raised the ratings on Permanent TSB because the group is building up its loss-absorbing cushion to fulfil its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities,” said S&P, adding that its balance sheet “has improved but it still displays a lack of business diversity and weak profitability prospects”.

Meanwhile, sterling continued to gain as investors bet that Boris Johnson’s Conservatives would secure a majority at next week’s elections. Nonetheless, the higher the pound rises, the more nervous options traders become.

Even as sterling enjoys its longest winning streak since June on optimism Tories will win a majority, a barometer of sentiment and positioning shows options traders are the most bearish on the pound in eight months.

Traders are balancing confidence about a win for Mr Johnson against doubts about opinion polls, which broadly failed to predict the 2016 Brexit vote and the 2017 general election result that stripped the Tories of their majority.

Some may also view the Conservatives’ victory on December 12 as fully priced in.

Pound bulls prefer the ruling Tories for the prospect of moving on to the next stage of Brexit talks and their market-friendly policies, in contrast to Labour’s pledges to nationalise industries and overhaul the economy.

“The central case seems to be a comfortable Tory win that could keep the GBP/USD supported, moving toward $1.34 and higher,” said Valentin Marinov at Credit Agricole.

- Additional reporting, Bloomberg

READ MORE

Official: 'Banks are starting to forget hurt caused by financial crisis'

More on this topic

Flat-rate expenses decision deferred for yearFlat-rate expenses decision deferred for year

Downturn didn't stop CloudCIX expandingDownturn didn't stop CloudCIX expanding

HR body warn against employers putting on free bar at Christmas partyHR body warn against employers putting on free bar at Christmas party

Grapevine: Treemetrics rolls out app as part of plans to drive its revenue to €40mGrapevine: Treemetrics rolls out app as part of plans to drive its revenue to €40m

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Downturn didn't stop CloudCIX expandingDownturn didn't stop CloudCIX expanding

HR body warn against employers putting on free bar at Christmas partyHR body warn against employers putting on free bar at Christmas party

Employment numbers up by 63,000 in 2018; Live Register figures down by 1.2% in NovemberEmployment numbers up by 63,000 in 2018; Live Register figures down by 1.2% in November

Daily Mail owner buoyed by online growth amid sliding newspaper salesDaily Mail owner buoyed by online growth amid sliding newspaper sales


Lifestyle

The Marquee in Cork dominated the gig news this week, with a string of announcements for what is expected to be the final year at the Monahan Road venue before the site is developedScene + Heard: The most played artist on Spotify and all the latest music news

Esther N McCarthy picks perfect paperweights, brilliant books and Christmas collectables this week.Brilliant books and Christmas collectables - here's our wish list

John Spillane tells Ellie O’Byrne how he’s hoping to fund his next album by taking the bardic route of writing unique compositions for people on whatever they’d like‘I’ll write you a song for €1,000' - John Spillane's unique way to fund new album

From starring in a Cork-set film, to securing a role in Ridley Scott’s major new HBO series, it has been quite a year for Niamh Algar, writes Esther McCarthyIreland’s next big thing: Niamh Algar on her incredible year

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »