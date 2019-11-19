News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Bank severs links with Andrew’s tech scheme as public role called into question

Bank severs links with Andrew’s tech scheme as public role called into question
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 04:57 PM

Prince Andrew’s role in public life has suffered further major setbacks with another multimillion-pound business cutting ties and universities reviewing their association with him.

Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered has joined KPMG in deciding not to renew its sponsorship of Andrew’s Pitch@Palace scheme.

London Metropolitan University is to consider the duke’s role as its patron, while a student panel at Huddersfield University has passed a motion to lobby the duke to resign as its chancellor.

Amid the unravelling of the duke’s position, former home secretary Jacqui Smith made fresh claims of racism, saying Andrew made “racist comments about Arabs that were unbelievable” at a Buckingham Palace state banquet.

The Duke of York with daughter Princess Beatrice (Ben Stansall/PA)
The Duke of York with daughter Princess Beatrice (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Queen’s second son is facing the embarrassing prospect of charities and institutions he is associated with distancing themselves after his controversial Newsnight interview.

Andrew discussed his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in jail while facing sex trafficking charges.

The duke has faced a barrage of criticism and been accused of having a lack of empathy with Epstein’s victims and a lack of remorse for his friendship with the disgraced financier.

A spokesman for Standard Chartered said: “We can confirm we are not renewing our sponsorship of Pitch@Palace for commercial reasons once our current agreement terminates in December.”

London Metropolitan University said the duke’s role as its patron, which he took over from the Duke of Edinburgh in 2013, will be considered at its board of governors meeting next Tuesday.

A spokesman added: “The university opposes all forms of discrimination, abuse, human trafficking and any activity that is contrary to the university’s values.”

At Huddersfield University, the motion said: “We as students at the University of Huddersfield and members of Huddersfield Students’ Union should not be represented by a man with ties to organised child sexual exploitation and assault.”

It said they needed to put “survivors of sexual assault above royal connections”.

Andrew’s interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)
Andrew’s interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)

AstraZeneca’s three-year partnership with Pitch@Palace is due to expire at the end of this year and is being reviewed, and Outward Bound Trust, of which Andrew is patron, is to hold a board meeting in the next few days to discuss the matter.

Ms Smith in her LBC Election podcast said she was left “slack-jawed” after having a drink with Andrew at a banquet.

Asked what the duke had said, Ms Smith replied: “I almost… I don’t feel I can say.

“It was a state dinner for the Saudi royal family and he made racist comments about Arabs that were unbelievable.”

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment.

It comes after Evening Standard columnist Rohan Silva claimed he once heard Andrew use the expression “n***** in the woodpile”.

Sources have categorically denied he used the word.

Andrew with Sarah, Duchess of York (Adam Davy/PA)
Andrew with Sarah, Duchess of York (Adam Davy/PA)

Lawyers for Epstein’s victims have urged the duke to tell US authorities what he knows.

During the BBC interview, the duke, questioned by Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, twice said his relationship with Epstein had some “seriously beneficial outcomes”, giving him the opportunity to meet people and prepare for a future role as a trade envoy.

He denied sleeping with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, on three separate occasions, twice while she was under-age, and said an alleged encounter in 2001 did not happen as he spent the day with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, taking her to Pizza Express in Woking for a party.

The American accuser said alleged encounter began with the duke sweating heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp.

But the duke said he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat.

He said he had no recollection of meeting Ms Giuffre.

READ MORE

Guards on duty when Jeffrey Epstein died face charges of falsifying records

More on this topic

Palace viewed Andrew interview as never to be repeated, says Newsnight producerPalace viewed Andrew interview as never to be repeated, says Newsnight producer

Alastair Campbell: Prince Andrew’s TV interview was a ‘mistake’Alastair Campbell: Prince Andrew’s TV interview was a ‘mistake’

Andrew project suffers sponsorship blow amid Epstein statement callsAndrew project suffers sponsorship blow amid Epstein statement calls

Victims never crossed mind of deluded royalVictims never crossed mind of deluded royal

Duke of YorkJeffrey EpsteinPrince AndrewRoyalTOPIC: Royal Family

More in this Section

If you are managing change then perhaps the change needs to begin with you If you are managing change then perhaps the change needs to begin with you

Boeing clinches another order for its grounded 737 Max jetBoeing clinches another order for its grounded 737 Max jet

TSB board lacked common sense in lead-up to IT meltdown, report findsTSB board lacked common sense in lead-up to IT meltdown, report finds

Pound touches six-month high on Brexit optimismPound touches six-month high on Brexit optimism


Lifestyle

Skincare expert Dr Catharine Denning explains why the dual cleansing approach is best.Why you should be double cleansing every night, according to a dermatologist

CORK is poised to open a new chapter on its heritage, past and present, this weekend. Nano Nagle Place, the unexpected oasis near the city centre, will unveil a combined bookshop, print gallery and map room.Cork opens a new chapter on its history and heritage this weekend

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »