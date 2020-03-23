Bank of Ireland to close 101 branches

More than 100 Bank of Ireland branches are to shut from tomorrow morning in a bid to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The bank said the decision is "to ensure our resources are focused on services most in demand during the coronavirus pandemic".
The changes also reflect a significant reduction in footfall at branches as more people remain at home.
Some 101 branches will shut. It includes all branches in universities, institutes of technology, hospitals, and airports, all of which closed last week due to health concerns at these facilities.
Some 161 branches nationwide will be open as normal. Of these, 148 will continue to provide a full service to customers, including cash, coin and cheque services. The remaining 13 are advice and self-service locations, which do not provide a counter service.
All Bank of Ireland branches will continue to provide ATM services.
The full list of open branches is on Bank of Ireland's website at https://www.bankofireland.com/help-centre/branch-opening-during-covid-19.
Meanwhile, AIB is to continue maintaining physical distancing in its branches. It is also increasing cleaning operations of branches, self-service machines and ATMs in line with HSE recommendations.
Priority banking times have been allocated for older and more vulnerale customers between 10am and 11am each morning.
They are also suspending the introduction of transaction and maintenance fees for customers.
AIB, EBS and Haven have introduced an online process to allow customers to access a three month payment break on mortgages, personal and SME loans, with application forms available at [url=https://aib.ie/covid19]www.aib.ie/covid19[/burl], www.ebs.ie/covid19, and www.havenmortgages.ie/covid19.