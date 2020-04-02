Bank of Ireland increase payment limit on contactless cards to €50

Bank of Ireland has automatically increased the limit on contactless cards to €50.

The Bank has also waived contactless fees during the Covid-19 crisis.

Last month banks in Ireland agreed to increase the limit from €30.

Yesterday, AIB was heavily criticised for charging fees on the accounts of people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty called for the majority State-owned bank to cancel fees charged and refund the customers who have been laid off.

The party's finance spokesman said that many saw fees of up to €100 charged from their account.

Mr Doherty described it as a “disgrace” and has written to Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe and the Central Bank.

He said: “This payment will be needed for workers to pay their bills and feed their families.

“It is disgraceful to learn that AIB, instead of providing relief to these customers, have on the same day decided to charge quarterly fees to many of these customers who have just lost their jobs," he said.