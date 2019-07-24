Bank of Ireland announces fee-free debit transactions outside Eurozone this summer

Bank of Ireland have launched a new summer cashback offer that will see customers receiving 3% cashback on all Visa debit transactions made outside the Eurozone.

The summer cashback offer means that Bank of Ireland (BOI) will cover the standard charge on non-Eurozone transactions as well giving customers a 1% cashback which is paid back into your current account.

The offer, which is part of its Live Life Rewards programme, covers purchases made outside of the Eurozone with a Visa debit card up to a total value of €1,000.

The offer runs across July and August.

According to research commissioned by the bank, 52% of Irish holidaymakers use their debit card while abroad with 40$ doing so for convenience.

“We are excited that Bank of Ireland’s Live Life Rewards programme will now benefit Visa debit cardholders not only when they are at home but also when they travel abroad, with fee-free transactions available outside the Eurozone," said Philip Konopik, Country Manager, Ireland at Visa.

"The process is really easy, allowing Bank of Ireland’s customers to simply sign up and then avail of the offers when they pay with their Visa debit card."

To avail of the Live Life Rewards programme with your existing debit card, you must register it at boi.visaoffers.eu