Ban on non-alcoholic beer ads near schools begins today

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 01:32 PM

Drinks companies will not be allowed to advertise non-alcoholic beers close to schools as of today.

The content of ads for non-alcoholic beverages must also not appeal to minors, with child-like characters not permitted.

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland has published new guidelines for drinks companies which come in to force immediately.

Orla Twomey, the group's Chief Executive, said the new rules were needed given the recent rise in popularity of non-alcoholic products.

Ms Twomey said: "Certainly at the moment, they shouldn't be in children's media or in advertising that is proximate to schools.

"Also, there should be no appeal in the content that would appeal to children. So, child-like characters or child-like behaviour shouldn't be in these advertisements

