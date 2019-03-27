NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
BAM cuts its electricity bills by €40,000

By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 05:00 PM

Construction firm BAM expects to save 135 tonnes of carbon over the next five years, following installation of a new energy efficient LED lighting system by eLIght.

BAM will also reduce lighting energy use by about 72% and see their electricity bills fall by nearly €40,000. eLight installed the new lighting at BAM’s Cork office in Little Island at no up-front cost to the business.

BAM employ over 2,600 people directly and indirectly and turnover for 2018 was €465m.

Recent projects include:

  • The 49,000m2 Hi-tech HQ campus at Leopardstown;
  • the 15,800m2 One Albert Quay office development in Cork;
  • 15,000m2 MISA St James’s Hospital;
  • 190 bed Student Accommodation Western Road Cork.

New board appointees to Bord na gCon

eLight LED lighting uses less energy to deliver comparable lighting with traditional bulbs.

Other eLight projects include Hibernia REIT PLC, Euro Car Parks, The Dalata Group PLC, Brookes and some of Ireland’s leading Manufacturing and Property Management Companies.

