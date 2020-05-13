Ballymaloe Foods expands into Australian with Coles supermarket deal

Ballymaloe foods has announced a major expansion into the Australian food market.

The Cork based company will start supplying 120 Coles supermarkets in Australia from May 25 with Ballymaloe relish.

The signature relish product will be stocked on the shelves of the major supermarket retailer which employs over 100,000 people and along with Woolworths makes up 80% of Australian supermarket business.

Speaking about the announcement, Gary Hanrahan, marketing manager of Ballymaloe foods said the company is excited about the new business expansion and that Ballymaloe foods hoped to "bring a taste of home to the thousands of Irish people living in Australia."

He said: "This unprecedented time has led us to take a step back and appreciate the things around us, like family, friends, nature and good food. Now is the time to cherish those food moments."

Last year Ballymaloe Foods recorded sales of €6m and reported that sales of relish were up up 10% in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019.

The company employs 33 staff and 14 products including relishes, mayonnaise, pasta sauces and dressings and exports into Germany, the Netherlands, and the US.

Ballymaloe Foods was established by Yasmin Hyde 30 years ago and is now run by her daughter general manager Maxine Hyde. They are based in Little Island Co Cork.

Ms Hyde said the new suppliers agreement is a huge development for the business during the Covid-19 crisis and that she is "absolutely thrilled" to announce the move.