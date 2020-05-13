News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ballymaloe Foods expands into Australian with Coles supermarket deal

Ballymaloe Foods expands into Australian with Coles supermarket deal
Company founder Yasmine Hyde with her daughter and Ballymaloe foods general manager Maxine Hyde. Picture: Clare Keogh
By Ciarán Sunderland
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 10:39 AM

Ballymaloe foods has announced a major expansion into the Australian food market.

The Cork based company will start supplying 120 Coles supermarkets in Australia from May 25 with Ballymaloe relish.

The signature relish product will be stocked on the shelves of the major supermarket retailer which employs over 100,000 people and along with Woolworths makes up 80% of Australian supermarket business.

Speaking about the announcement, Gary Hanrahan, marketing manager of Ballymaloe foods said the company is excited about the new business expansion and that Ballymaloe foods hoped to "bring a taste of home to the thousands of Irish people living in Australia."

He said: "This unprecedented time has led us to take a step back and appreciate the things around us, like family, friends, nature and good food. Now is the time to cherish those food moments."

Last year Ballymaloe Foods recorded sales of €6m and reported that sales of relish were up up 10% in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019.

The company employs 33 staff and 14 products including relishes, mayonnaise, pasta sauces and dressings and exports into Germany, the Netherlands, and the US.

Ballymaloe Foods was established by Yasmin Hyde 30 years ago and is now run by her daughter general manager Maxine Hyde. They are based in Little Island Co Cork.

Ms Hyde said the new suppliers agreement is a huge development for the business during the Covid-19 crisis and that she is "absolutely thrilled" to announce the move.

READ MORE

Thousands of jobs at risk as travel firm Tui faces ‘greatest crisis’

More on this topic

Council: Ruling on River Blackwater’s pearl mussel will limit growthCouncil: Ruling on River Blackwater’s pearl mussel will limit growth

Cork council chews over €60k tender to shift gumCork council chews over €60k tender to shift gum

Cork City Council: No pedestrian access to Tramore Valley ParkCork City Council: No pedestrian access to Tramore Valley Park

Teen arrested in connection to alleged assault on girl in CorkTeen arrested in connection to alleged assault on girl in Cork


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Judge grants owner of Christmas tree land in Wicklow hearing over part of bank loanJudge grants owner of Christmas tree land in Wicklow hearing over part of bank loan

Betting firms told to tighten measures to protect problem gamblersBetting firms told to tighten measures to protect problem gamblers

UK Labour party warns US may try to block future trade deal with ChinaUK Labour party warns US may try to block future trade deal with China

Limerick tech company to create 20 new jobs in new partnershipLimerick tech company to create 20 new jobs in new partnership


Lifestyle

From chalk paint effects, transforming tiles and display ideas, Sam Wylie-Harris suggests some quick and clever revamps.6 easy DIY projects to bring new life into your home

From Kate Moss in the Nineties to Angelina Jolie wearing a canary yellow dress, the event has always been full of seriously glamorous looks.13 major fashion moments from Cannes Film Festival history

Working from home might seem like an easier option, but there is plenty to learn about using your place of rest as your place of work.Advice on working at home – from people who do it all the time

Garden centres and hardware stores are allowed to re-open next week provided they can allow for correct physical distancing. Peter Dowdall has advice on what to look out forNever before has our outdoor living space been more important to us

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »