Ballymaloe Country House posts €17,180 profit

By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 07:04 PM

Accumulated profits at the firm behind Ballymaloe Country House Hotel increased to €2.25m in its financial year.

Yeats Room Ltd operates the venue and the new accounts show that the company posted only modest profits of almost €17,180 in the 12 months to the end of October.

Pay to its directors was little changed at €404,545 in the year from €408,920 a year earlier.

Staff numbers at the Co Cork hotel and restaurant increased slightly, to 52 people.

The pay to key management personnel fell from €122,295 to €119,988. The value of the firm’s tangible assets last year stood at €2m.

Ballymaloe Country House can accommodate 60 guests and 120 diners in its restaurant and has a venue for corporate events and small weddings on the site.

The firm recorded the profit after taking account of non-cash depreciation costs of €29,774.

The late Myrtle Allen started the business with her late husband, Ivan in 1964 and subsequently spawned the cookery school — the second and third generation Allens have created 16 separate business enterprises.

Accounts recently filed by Ballymaloe Cookery School Ltd show it had an operating profit of €62,134 in 2018.

At the end of last August, the company was sitting on accumulated profits of €2.7m.

The school has been operating since 1983 offering 12-week cookery courses.

One of Darina Allen’s sons, Toby, is general manager of the school.

