Baker Hughes doubles staff in three years

Paul Sheahan and Diarmaid Mulholland outline Ireland’s pivotal role in the global growth of energy tech firm Baker Hughes.

Global energy technology company Baker Hughes has a bright future on the horizon having doubled its workforce at its Shannon base in the last three years.

The company, headquartered in Houston and operating in 120 countries, is no longer majority-owned by General Electric (GE) since late last year.

Today, Baker Hughes is one of the world’s largest oil field services companies.

The Shannon site, in operation since 1973, originally housed Panametrics. The company was acquired in 2002 and subsequently went through the transition to Baker Hughes.

There are now 280 people working in the Shannon branch. The company’s footprint has trebled to 120,000 square feet and revenue today is in the region of €100m.

Ambition based on oil, gas and sub-sea opportunities

Paul Sheahan, global strategic projects manager, says the growth “is predicated on our desire within Baker Hughes, Shannon, to get into more expansive market share sectors including oil and gas but also, other sectors, including sub-sea”.

Staffing the Shannon base hasn’t posed any problems. Diarmaid Mulholland global, vice president of measuring and sensing, says that “when we think about Shannon initially, it was primarily a manufacturing facility.

“In the last number of years, we have really been able to upskill our team. We have been able to recruit design engineers, application engineers, project managers and manufacturing engineers.

"We have upgraded the design capability and have been pleasantly surprised with the talent we’ve been able to attract locally.”

UL proximity a great asset

Sheahan adds that a major factor in recruiting staff is the presence of the University of Limerick (UL) and Limerick IT.

“The calibre of the graduates from both of those institutions as well as that of others outside the region has really been very good in fuelling the growth of Shannon.”

Managing the talent pipeline is facilitated by close co-operation with the higher education institutes in the region.

“In addition to that, we’re a company that is very involved in a collaboration initiative in the mid west region called ‘Limerick for Engineering.’

We run an annual showcase with other companies to basically display the types of careers that school children can go into if they choose to study STEM subjects at third level.

This is a commitment that the company takes very seriously.

Diarmaid Mulholland says that Baker Hughes is proactive about promoting STEM subjects.

“We really take an interest in students doing technology subjects.

"Many of our employees can be found in schools in the local area, participating in demonstrations, making people interested in what we do and giving them an idea of the types of careers they can have.”

Sustainability pledge

I asked Paul and Diarmaid how important sustainability is to Baker Hughes? “We are a global company that has made a couple of commitments,” remarks Mulholland. “We want to be a net zero carbon company by 2050. "We have committed to reducing our own carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.” At the company’s Texan headquarters, 100% renewable energy is used for its manufacturing facilities. “As a company, we’re committed to a low carbon future. In terms of reducing our own carbon footprint by 50%, we are looking at what we can do today around sustainability. We are seeing whether it is the energy we use within our own facilities, whether its material we’re using for our own products and whether our supply base can use lower energy. Managing sustainability is a challenge but one that Baker Hughes is embracing. That agenda is also being embraced by the mid west region. Baker Hughes hosted a meeting in the last few weeks with the American Chamber of Commerce in the Mid-West. Representatives from most multi-national companies attended. The key item on the agenda was sustainability and it was stressed that achieving this is all about leveraging best practice and building information-share. “Sharing the challenges means we’re on the right path,” says Sheahan. Global operations